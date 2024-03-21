Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination stressed the importance of early intervention to rehabilitate people of determination with intellectual disabilities with Down Syndrome to help them recognize their full potential to empower them, integrate them into society, and live a satisfactory life, by creating comprehensive environments that value diversity and implementing policies and practices that ensure equal employment opportunities. Education and social participation for people of determination in general, especially those with Down syndrome.

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, which falls on March 21 of each year, Zayed Higher Organization said: “We provide our services to 279 students of this category who are enrolled in its care and rehabilitation centers throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

She pointed out that early intervention programs, such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and special education, can provide support and assistance to individuals with Down syndrome to develop the basic skills necessary for communication, self-care, social interactions, and academic learning.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization, stressed that the celebration of World Down Syndrome Day aims to spread awareness and support for people with Down Syndrome, recognize the unique abilities and strengths of individuals with this syndrome, and promote social integration and acceptance.

He added that celebrating World Down Syndrome Day provides an opportunity for people from all over the world to come together and show their support for those affected by this condition.

He said: “By increasing our understanding and awareness of Down Syndrome, we can work to create a more comprehensive and accepting society for all,” noting that empowering and integrating people of determination into society by engaging them with members of the outside community and enhancing their self-confidence are among the goals that the Zayed Higher Organization seeks for people of determination. Inspiration.