The Zayed Higher Organization for Owners has concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Shaybah Saeed Al Hameli Group of Institutions, including Al-Faras General Contracting and Al-Faras for Reconstruction and Development, regarding the rehabilitation and employment of people of determination. On the repair of manual and electronic equipment, and the appointment of four students of people of determination in the group to join the training program inside the workshop.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the Foundation’s headquarters by Abdullah Abdul-Aali Al-Humaidan, Secretary General of the Foundation, and on behalf of the Shaybah Group of Institutions, Saeed Al-Hamli Firas Fouad Meshaal, Executive Director of the group, in the presence of a number of leaders from both sides.

According to the memorandum of understanding, the Shaybah Saeed Al Hameli Institutions Group provides the necessary equipment and a specialized technician to train people of determination who are candidates for work on the use of machines and equipment designated for the training program. .

Abdullah Abdul-Aali Al-Humaidan said that the signing of the memorandum of understanding is a positive step that confirms the commitment of institutions and companies to provide job opportunities for people of determination. We strongly encourage and support these efforts, and we welcome the efforts made by national companies to achieve our main goal of empowering and integrating our employees into society, creating job opportunities for them with the private sector, and enabling them to participate effectively in social and economic life.

He added that investing in employing people of determination represents an investment in the future, as it helps achieve sustainable development and encourage innovation and creativity in the economic and social system. In this context, he called on all economic entities and national companies to adopt this approach and work to provide job opportunities for people of determination, to achieve a more equitable society and sustainable and inclusive development for all, noting the success achieved by people of determination in the jobs they join, which represents a distinct qualitative leap for them. and for their families.

For his part, Firas Fouad Meshaal said that it is in line with the vision of the wise leadership to achieve cooperation and joint coordination between governmental and private agencies and institutions to serve people of determination, and in implementation of its directives to provide equal and fair employment opportunities for citizens of people of determination in the private sector and their right to work to become active individuals and contributors to the process of construction and development. We are honored that Al-Faras General Contracting Establishment be an effective contributor to the realization of this vision.