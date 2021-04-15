Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination launched the updated version of the third edition of the Handicap Classification Handbook for People of Determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which comes in line with the emirate’s directions within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination that was launched in the year 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as the strategy included in one of its initiatives the unification of the local directory with the unified national classification of disabilities, which necessitated the preparation of the third edition of the Handbook of Disability Classification.

Dr. Leila Al Hayas, Acting Executive Director of the Monitoring and Innovation Sector at the Department of Community Development, explained that the Handbook Classification of Disabilities for People of Determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is an important step towards ensuring that all disability groups in the country have access to the rights and services that integrate and empower people of determination, which reflects The vision of Abu Dhabi’s strategy for people of determination towards an inclusive and empowering society for people of determination, especially as we work together to build a culture of society based on the human rights perspective of people of determination, in order to ensure the provision of high-quality and integrated services in sectors, whether governmental, private or the third sector.

Sidra Al Mansoori, Director of People of Determination Services Department at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said: The guide is based on the provisions of the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which is based on the principle of society for all, and the unified national classification of disabilities (people of determination) in the UAE 2018 for categories of people. , Which aimed to ensure that all groups included in the classification obtain the rights included in Federal Law No. 29/2006 on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as amended by Federal Law No. (14) of 2009.

She added: The Abu Dhabi Executive Council began sending the third edition of the Handicap Classification Guide (People of Determination) 2020 to all government agencies and companies in the emirate, and the 12 high-impact authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were also addressed in order to develop a plan to activate the guide according to 6 main items: adherence to the 11 categories mentioned in the guide only, commitment to using the names of disability and their categories mentioned in the guide only, limiting data related to people of determination within the scope of work of the agency according to their categories mentioned in the guide, commitment to service delivery paths according to the categories in the guide, and commitment to amend The entities’ internal policies and regulations in line with what is stated in the guide, with an obligation to include the categories of people of determination mentioned in the guide in the services provided by the entity within the scope of its competence.