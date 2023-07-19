The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has inaugurated a new factory for the production of cheese and its derivatives, at the organization’s People of Determination production center in Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi.

The factory, whose equipment and tools were manufactured by the hands of five Emirati students from the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, includes five women of determination affiliated with the institution, while it aims to achieve and adopt the slogan “Made in the UAE”, by meeting the daily production requirements of various dairy products, and storing goat milk for its production. At a later stage, facilitating production processes using advanced programming.

The Secretary-General of the Foundation, Abdullah Al-Humaidan, confirmed that the new cheese factory obtained a certificate of conformity for its products from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, to contribute to supporting the farms of people of determination that will cover the daily production requirements of dairy products in the factory, which supports the “Hamm” farms platform to encourage citizens to work. Al-Hur and the issuance of an Abu Dhabi license for farms, by registering on the “Hamm” farms platform to supply milk to the institution.

He stressed that the confidence in the products of the people of determination, the organization’s employees, the increasing demand, the confidence gained, and the quality of those products are factors that represent a great incentive to move forward towards launching initiatives and implementing projects aimed at empowering these groups, supporting and developing their capabilities to make them productive people in society and have a fundamental role in development, praising what the cadres have provided. The young female citizen, a student of the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, who participated in the project, managed to manufacture and implement more than 10 various devices used in the manufacture of cheese products.

For his part, Saeed Al-Bahri Al-Amiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, said, “Providing high-quality local cheese contributes to reducing dependence on cheese imports and supporting the food security system in this vital sector. It also contributes to strengthening the national economy and benefiting from the energies of people of determination.” And provide job opportunities for them, which helps to integrate them effectively into society.