Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and the UAE Paralympic Committee are anticipating the quota for the state to participate in the Paralympic Games that will be held in Tokyo from August 24 and will continue until September 5, which will raise the number of participants in the global event, as well as those officially qualified to participate previously, including The Zayed Higher Organization quartet, Abdullah Sultan Al-Ariani, Abdullah Saif Al-Ariani, Saif Al-Nuaimi (shooting), and Noura Al-Kaabi (athletics).

Ismail Mohamed Al-Maraziq, Director of the Sports Clubs Department at the Foundation, confirmed that they hope that the quota allocated to the state will be greater, and that more players will find the opportunity to participate in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. As for the preparations for the qualified quartet, he said: The last tournament in which our shooting players participated was in The World Cup last February, and they are currently organizing in an internal preparation supervised by the National Paralympic Committee, while the player Noura Al Kaabi has been preparing for a period of the session through external participation and is currently in an external camp in Turkey set up by the Paralympic Committee and with the group that will participate in the event that the Emirates grant additional seats. a

He added: In athletics, we have players, including those who are strongly candidates to participate in the event that a “quota” is allocated to the state, such as Ahmed Jassim Nawad, Zkra Al Kaabi and Muhammad Al Kaabi, and they are respectively very good levels, and we hope that they will have the opportunity to participate in the games.

As for the upcoming benefits in which the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination will participate, Al Maraziq said: The shotgun shooting team will participate in a championship to be held in the Czech Republic next July. The team includes 4 players from Al Ain Club and a player from Al Dhafra. Participation in this tournament comes in preparation for the World Shooting Championship in September Next, a new girls’ shooting team was also formed, and its training stopped due to the conditions of the Corona pandemic, but it returns to its activities and continues its training in next September.

He added: As for the blind games, blind players are now trained and qualified in shooting, as well as we have the youngest players in the world in his category, in triathlon, Abdullah Al-Ghafri (20 years), and he is rehabilitated in swimming, wheelchair running and hand bikes from two years ago. The pandemic, but he will return soon to continue his training, and we hope in the near future that he will achieve great successes at the international level, and we also affirm that there is great confidence in the ability of our players participating in the Paralympic Games to return with new achievements.