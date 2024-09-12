Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and TRENDS Research and Advisory Center have signed a cooperation and partnership agreement that frames ways of joint cooperation in the fields of research, studies and consulting, which aim to improve the lives of people of determination.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the center’s celebration of the bronze jubilee of its establishment by Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of the TRENDS Center, in the presence of a group of officials from both institutions.

The agreement stipulates cooperation in research areas of common interest, the exchange of experts and researchers between the two parties, and the organization of joint activities, such as conferences, seminars, lectures and workshops.

It also stipulates the exchange of publications of the two parties, such as books, periodicals, magazines and any other form of publications, in addition to supporting research cooperation in the field of policies and strengthening communication networks with local and international partners.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan stressed that signing the agreement with TRENDS Research and Advisory Center will enhance cooperation relations between the two parties, based on the belief in the importance of scientific research in improving the lives of people of determination and enabling them to achieve their full potential, through conducting documented studies and research and benefiting from the results of research from research centers locally, regionally and globally.

He said that Zayed Higher Organization seeks to sign strategic partnerships with scientific institutions and research centers, especially specialized ones, to serve its members from various categories of people of determination.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali praised the efforts of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, which enjoys a prestigious position, noting that this agreement comes as a result of TRENDS’ keenness to enhance research and scientific partnerships with major and most important research and intellectual institutions and centers in the country, the region and the world.

He stressed that “Trends” attaches great importance to coordination and cooperation with community, academic, research and intellectual institutions, as part of its efforts to be a bridge for knowledge and academic communication at the regional and international levels, and to participate in shaping the future and providing visions to the public to face challenges and develop effective solutions for them.