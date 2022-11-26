Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club, regarding cooperation and joint work to develop and develop the capabilities of people of determination in ice sports. Awareness and knowledge about ice sports, and the establishment of various sports teams, to participate in all competitions and tournaments.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on behalf of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination by Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Foundation, and on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club, Hamad Obaid Al-Shariani, Executive Director of the club. A group of leaders from both sides attended the signing ceremony that took place at the Foundation’s headquarters.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the Zayed Higher Organization will register the players of its sports clubs of people of determination for training in the sports activities available in the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club and encourage them to engage in them, and attract the female component of them to participate in the future in these sports, while providing all the facilities that the club needs in their training programs. And educating the club’s employees regarding dealing with people of determination, while the club provides a training center, equipment and ski tools for players, taking into account all security and safety measures, in addition to organizing participation in tournaments, competitions and events that are compatible with people of determination, diversifying their participation in ice sports activities, and providing All facilities and services for this purpose, and the involvement of trainees in internal training camps.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, praised the club’s sporting achievements at the regional and international levels for the UAE, which always deserves first place and gold medals for its continuous support for its children.

He added: This dear group is part of our one society, and we always look forward to integrating them into it through the programs and events implemented by the Foundation, especially sports ones, with the active participation of government and private institutions within the framework of social cooperation.

For his part, Hamad Obaid Al Sheryani, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club, said: We are pleased to cooperate with the leading “Zayed Higher” at this level, to empower the capabilities of its members, through the advantages of this game, and we look forward to meeting them and contributing to teaching them ice sports and improving their levels and capabilities in this game during the coming months. .

He pointed out that the memorandum of understanding aims to spread ice sports at all levels, and direct its benefits to serve young people of both sexes in general, explaining that the UAE is experiencing a great renaissance in the game, which has begun to spread, and has achieved outstanding achievements at the regional, continental and international levels.