Manama (WAM)

Dr. Hiam Al Sabah, representative of Zayed Heritage Village in the Kingdom of Bahrain, stressed that humanitarian work is a bridge for communication between different cultures and contributes to building a better world.

Dr. Al Sabah said in a statement on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, “I would like to affirm my pride and appreciation for our role in the Zayed Heritage Village in the Kingdom of Bahrain and our commitment to promoting the values ​​of cooperation and humanitarian participation through our projects that combine rich heritage and innovation.”

She added, “Our work at Zayed Heritage Village in the Kingdom of Bahrain aims to support and appreciate all members of society through global partnerships that enhance humanity and solidarity.”

“I thank everyone who contributes to achieving this humanitarian vision, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to spread humanitarian values ​​all over the world,” said the representative of Zayed Heritage Village.