Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Zayed House for Islamic Culture concluded the “Recite and Raise” competition for the Holy Qur’an for the category of new converts, with the participation of 75 students from different nationalities enrolled to study at the House, as part of its Ramadan program “Ramadan Faith and Reassurance”. In view of the current situation, and pursuant to precautionary measures, and in implementation of government decisions aimed at physical distancing, and the House’s belief in preserving the safety and health of community members, the competition came by default, by recording the recitation of the Holy Qur’an and sending it to a specialized committee from the house.

The house displayed the top 10 contributions from the contestants on its YouTube page to provide an opportunity for community members and those interested to participate by voting for the best reader and the most beautiful voice of the new converts participating in the competition, and the number of voters reached 479, with a total of 1754 views of the competition.

This annual competition is considered a model for caring for the Book of God Almighty, and as an incentive for new converts to recite and memorize the Holy Qur’an and compete in it. The competition also contributed to instilling the love of the Holy Qur’an in the hearts of the participants.

Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al-Tunaiji, Director General of the House, emphasized that the “Recite and Rise” competition is the fruit of the Holy Quran program that the House offers to its students, as part of its educational programs that contribute to defining the essence of Islamic culture and the values ​​it bears that radiate the light of tolerance, coexistence and mercy. Al-Tunaiji indicated that the Noble Qur’an competition is an annual competition organized by the House with the aim of linking new converts with the Holy Qur’an, instilling the value of remembrance in them, spreading the spirit of enthusiasm and competition for reciting the Qur’an in recitation, introducing them to the benefits of reciting the Holy Qur’an, and qualifying them to participate in local Qur’an competitions. . The house allocated valuable prizes to the winners to motivate and encourage them, and the first place went to the student Hisham Sentongo from the Republic of Uganda.