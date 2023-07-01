The UAE continues its global leadership in preserving nature and protecting wildlife species, and it has succeeded through the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program in preserving the natural balance of falcons, and the continuity of falconry sport with the best sustainable international practices, as the program has succeeded over the course of 29 years in returning 2211 falcons to nature .

The number of falcons launched by the program after the 29th launch in May reached 2211 falcons, all of which are of two types, the free and peregrine falcons, which are at risk. Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, which supervises the implementation of the program in partnership with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation and the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, with great support from the Office of the Special Affairs Adviser – Presidential Court, and the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the current year, the program released 52 falcons, including 23 peregrine falcons and 29 free falcons, under the supervision of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karakanda region, which is one of the important regions for the breeding and transit of migratory falcons. Careful studies of satellite tracking data revealed that Many of the falcons released by the program in the past years used this region, and the geographical location of Kazakhstan makes it within the migration range of these species (a wide area that includes parts of Russia, China, Mongolia and neighboring countries), and its nature consists of rugged mountains and wide plains that are suitable sites for launching, And ideal habitats in which the prey that falcons feed on is available.

The program continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s efforts to preserve distinct types of falcons, support the principles of environmental sustainability, protect biodiversity, preserve important species in human heritage, and increase its ability to face many risks represented by the expansion of human activities, climate change, and other natural and human factors.

All of the program’s falcons underwent a full range of medical examinations and extensive training, and received their final examination on the morning of launch. An electronic chip was implanted and identification rings were set for all falcons, in addition to providing 11 falcons with tracking devices connected to satellites, whose batteries are powered by solar energy to monitor survival rates, spread and traditional migration paths, and to collect scientific data that is used to develop methods of preparation, rehabilitation, training and release, and to choose suitable sites for falcons. year after year.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Bawardi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, said: “Based on the directives of the UAE leadership, Abu Dhabi continues its global leadership in preserving nature and protecting wildlife species, including our exceptional efforts to preserve falcons, houbara and other species.” Wildlife species of environmental, cultural and historical importance, for which we have succeeded in increasing the opportunities available to them to overcome the risks that threaten their survival and prosperity in nature.