Al Ain (WAM)

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dar Zayed for Family Care, affirmed that the house works in all directions and cooperates with ministries, institutions and relevant authorities to achieve the goal of creating an inclusive society free of barriers that guarantees empowerment and a decent life for those without family care, by designing policies and innovating services that Contributes to their enjoyment of a high quality of life, access to community integration, active participation and confirmation of their role in development.

He said – during his presidency of the first meeting this year of the Board of Directors of Zayed House for Family Care, which was held at the main headquarters of the House in Al Ain … “Dar Zayed enjoys great support from the wise leadership of the state, in continuation of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul, “and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State,” may God protect him “, regarding the necessity of providing all aspects of support for those who have lost family care.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Board of Directors: Dr. Fahd Matar Al Niyadi, Major General “M” Salem Ali Al Ghafli, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, Hilal Khamis Al Muraikhi, and Hamad Nakhirat Al Ameri, General Director of Zayed House for Family Care.

The Board of Directors of the Zayed House for Family Care raised the highest signs of gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, On the endless support of the home, which contributed to the achievement of the great results and achievements recorded by the home to provide the finest means of care and rehabilitation for its members from the category of those without family care. The members of the Board of Directors listened to a report from the Director General of the House on the results of the performance of the previous strategic plan and discussed the children’s indicators related to educational and academic achievement and the health file, and the quality of life for children in light of the Corona pandemic. The developments of the five-year strategic plan of the House of 2025 and its priorities that were approved in December 2020 were reviewed, and the Council approved the operational plan for 2021 emanating from the strategic plan, and the priority projects expected from the House that support the goals of the Department of Community and Social Development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which achieve institutional excellence were reviewed. For the house.