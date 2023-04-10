The humanitarian donation of the United Arab Emirates came at an important and sensitive time to save the lives of many of those affected and families affected by the earthquake that struck Syria recently.

Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, has completed the 63rd day of giving and continuous support to the Syrian Arab Republic as a result of the earthquake, during which 175 aircraft and two cargo ships have flown so far, loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies, with a weight of 8,882 tons. The UAE’s generous aid generally contributed to providing urgent aid to those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Syria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, had ordered the provision of 100 million dollars for the relief of those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, and his initiative includes the provision of 50 million dollars for the affected people of the brotherly Syrian people.

After that, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, ordered the provision of an additional amount of $50 million for the relief of those affected by the earthquakes in Syria, in continuation of the UAE’s continuous efforts to stand by the Syrian people and provide aid to those affected, as it allocated $20 million. Dollars from the additional amount for the implementation of humanitarian projects in response to the United Nations urgent appeal for Syria in coordination with the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), within the framework of the support provided by the UAE to the efforts of the United Nations and its humanitarian partners for more aid at all relief levels to mitigate of the repercussions of that humanitarian catastrophe.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, directed the dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid to the brotherly Syrian people, at a value of 50 million dirhams, in order to provide relief to those affected by the most violent earthquake that the country has witnessed in decades.

Bridges of goodness.

The support did not stop at the official level, but there was a widespread popular response to the national campaign “Bridges of Good”, which mobilized great support from the Emirati people, by providing donations and supplies to the Syrian people under these difficult circumstances.

On February 6, the UAE search and rescue team moved to search for survivors under the rubble of fallen buildings, after which the UAE donated search and rescue equipment used in rescue operations to the benefit of the Syrian Civil Defense, and members of the Civil Defense Directorate in Lattakia and the Military Construction Corporation were trained to form teams Professionally trained on the latest search and rescue equipment and equipment that conform to the highest international standards.

A temporary shelter camp was set up for those affected by the earthquake, which includes fifty tents, with a capacity of three hundred people, equipped with beds, blankets, solar lighting and food parcels, in order to provide the necessary shelter for the afflicted and affected by the earthquake in Syria.

– Red Crescent .. 10 ambulances.

On the other hand, there was a wide movement by the Emirates Red Crescent to help the Syrian people, and with the arrival of the “Crescent” teams to the affected areas, they met with their Syrian counterparts to develop plans for the initial response by inventorying and assessing the damage and providing continuous support to the medical sector, as the delegation delivered. The medical officer accompanying the delegation of the Red Crescent received medical supplies and medicines for the Syrian Ministry of Health. The UAE also presented the Syrian Arab Republic with 10 ambulances equipped with the latest technical equipment to enhance the services provided to those affected, in addition to providing medical supplies to a number of hospitals, including the Maternity and Children Hospital in Lattakia.

On the 5th of last March, the gradual return to Syrian schools began, although most of them are used as shelters, and the “Crescent” teams began distributing more than 10,000 school bags and stationery to several Syrian governorates as part of the Emirates’ continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families and stand up to The side of the siblings in their current circumstances.. The Emirates Red Crescent team also set up a “study tent” and turned it into a classroom with the aim of educating the children in the temporary field camp set up by the Crescent’s field team in the “Fayd” area in the Syrian city of Jableh.

Ramadan initiatives… 20 million dirhams.

The move of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in his direction to allocate 20 million dirhams for the implementation of Ramadan programs in Syria, had a major role in helping the Syrian people and with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. The Crescent has begun to implement Ramadan initiatives targeting nearly 160,000 families, whether affected by the earthquake or otherwise, in several regions in Syria, with a total aid estimated at 3,168,365 dirhams.. The field teams continue to distribute 5,000 food baskets from the Ramadan Mir to Syrian families And the implementation of Ramadan tents in 5 regions, and the distribution of 75,000 fasting meals, and the preparation of nearly 10,000 Eid clothes, in addition to a program for zakat al-Fitr, which targets 5,000 families.

The field team of the Emirates Red Crescent, within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, in coordination with its Syrian counterpart, organized a humanitarian initiative targeting the needs of the Syrian brothers in Jableh and Lattakia affected by the earthquake, within the framework of rehabilitation and the beginning of recovery, which included the distribution of medical supplies, medicines and nutritional supplements to A number of homes for the elderly, in addition to a number of electric wheelchairs for people of determination whose homes were destroyed and who lost their families as a result of the earthquake in Lattakia Governorate.

– Equipping 1000 housing units.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announced its participation in Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”; Launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, it announced the start of a project to equip 1,000 “prefabricated” housing units at a cost of 65 million dirhams, with the aim of sheltering Syrian families affected by the February 6 earthquake, which left dead and wounded, and destroyed buildings.

The initiative comes within the humanitarian efforts of the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of finding quick and innovative solutions by constructing temporary housing units, during the recovery and rehabilitation phase in Lattakia Governorate, one of the Syrian governorates affected by the earthquake. The “prefabricated” units can accommodate 6,000 Syrians.

The Emirates Red Crescent continued its continuous efforts to support the medical sector in Syria as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” in the recovery and rehabilitation phase, by delivering a shipment of food and children’s supplies to the Maternity and Children Hospital in Lattakia, which contributes to alleviating the pressure on the health sector after the earthquake that occurred. He has Syria.

“Operation Gallant Knight 2” is one of the most important forms of support for the UAE under the directives of the wise leadership of the brotherly Syrian people.