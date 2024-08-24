Warsaw (Union)

The Sluzwick Racecourse in the Polish capital Warsaw will host the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup and the Wathba Stallions Cup on Sunday afternoon, while 35 horses will compete in the Wathba Stallions Cup race at the Mont-de-Marsan racecourse in the French capital Paris. All of the races are dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, sponsored by the “16th Edition” of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

These races are organised with the encouragement and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, to promote purebred Arabian horses and the country’s rich heritage, in accordance with the festival’s strategy, locally and internationally.

The Zayed Cup, the “European Prize”, with a total prize money of 157,500 zlotys, is allocated to purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above, over a distance of 2,600 metres, and attracts 10 of the elite strong horses with impressive victories in the European arena.

The favourites for the race are Storm OI, for Colik van Meerveld, trained by C. Vriesel and ridden by D. Spatabekov, and the horse, descended from The Richie, is unbeaten in three races this season.

Also competing are Rene Koch’s Ocean Al Mouri, ridden by Kalsbek Olu, and the son of Al Murtajaz, who is seeking his first win this season, and Bad Guy, for the French Institute Cheval and Liquitation WE Vita Stud, ridden by AS Labayev, both supervised by M Kacperzyk, and the son of Nour Risk Al Mouri has achieved two wins this season.

The filly “Layla de Vialtier” for the Emirati owner and breeder Mohammed Obaid Al Khayal, supervised by TC Pawlak and ridden by K Mazur, leads the nominations for the 1600-metre Al Wathba Stallions Cup, in which 7 horses at the age of three years only compete, with a prize of 14,875 zlotys.

Leila Du Vialtier, daughter of Af Al Bahr, won once and came in second this season. She is competing for the title with Abdel Aziz Abdel Salam Al Kalbash’s Al Mamouniya, supervised by A. Laskowski and ridden by Kalsbek Olo. Al Mamoun Monlu’s daughter is seeking her first win this season, after coming in fourth place four times. There is also H.M. Al Fayza, owned by Du Sabois and Madame Mosli, supervised by J. Domanska and ridden by S. Abayev, who won once this season.

The French Mont de Marsan racecourse will be the stage for 35 purebred Arabian horses, aged only three years, to compete for the titles of three races for the Wathba Stallions Cup, with a total prize money of 60 thousand euros.

The first race, over a distance of 2000 metres, is for the title of the Wathba Stallions Cup – Prix Flipper, with a total prize money of 20 thousand euros. It is participated in by 14 horses, including representatives of Yas Horse Racing Management, led by “Jalab”, supervised by De Gulimin, and led by Clement Merel; “Muqaddam”, supervised by De Morrison, and led by Alexandre Javelin; “Sarhan”, supervised by Guy Lemaire, and led by Antoine Werlin; and “Grim”, from the UAE Purebred Arabian Stables in France, supervised by Francois Rohat, and led by Ortiz Mendzabal.

The filly “Hamaim” of Yas Horse Racing Management, supervised by De Gulemin and led by Gary Sanchez, leads the nominations of 11 fillies competing in the second Wathba Stallions Cup – Prix Mona Lisa (1) over a distance of 2000 metres, with prize money of 20 thousand euros. The most prominent challenger is the filly “Bern Baby Bern” of the Emirati Purebred Stables in France, supervised by Francois Rohat and led by Damien Morin.

Yas Racing Management will represent the third Wathba Stallions Cup – Prix Mona Lisa (2), over a distance of 2000 metres, with a total prize money of 20 thousand euros, with the filly “Yasat” supervised by De Guillemin and ridden by Alexandre Javelin, and her most notable result was coming in second place in the Yves Plantin race over a distance of 2000 metres in Toulouse.

The festival includes the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Crown Jewel races, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup, the Wathba Stallions Cup, and the World Arabian Horse Racing Forum.

The first races of the festival were launched last January, and new races were added this season 2024, and 150 local and international races are being organised around the world, including races from the classified categories of the first, second and third categories.