New Delhi Kovid-19 vaccine is eagerly awaited in the world. On the other hand, Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj R Patel has said that India will need to invest Rs 3,000 to 5,000 crore to develop additional facilities to make its epidemic widely available to its population. With this, Patel said that vaccine or vaccine is not the only solution to the Kovid-19 problem.

Patel said that if India has to supply its food supplements to 130 crore people in a year, then in my opinion we will have to create additional capacity by investing Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore on manufacturing facilities.

Kovid vaccine costs more

In a panel discussion on “Race for the Covid Vaccine: More than Just Cure” at an event organized by the All India Institute of Management (AIMA), Patel said that these vaccines are coming from very difficult platforms. The cost of this vaccine will be much higher than other vaccines. In such a situation, there is a need to think how we will finance it. ”He stressed that this vaccine will play an important role in controlling the epidemic.

Patel said, “In my view, vaccine is not the only solution to the problem.” We need vaccines, as well as treatment protocols, so that we can handle it. In my opinion, the way this vaccine test has been designed in the world, in such a situation 100 percent people do not have the possibility of immunity.

It will take time to develop capacity

Patel said that the need for this vaccine will also be very high. Keeping this in mind that at least two doses of all vaccines have to be given. If we look at India’s population and make it available to 50 percent, then we need more than 130 crore doses. No one has this much capacity. Even if there is capacity, it cannot be prepared in a day. This can only happen in the long run.

It is also necessary to see how long the vaccine’s immunity will remain if it lasts longer than the vaccine, but it is a good thing, but if it is only for a short time then we will have to give the vaccine again and again It will be a challenge.

