His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Media Council, directed to work on preparing a comprehensive strategy to develop the media sector and support the growth of creative industries in the country. To keep pace with the rapid developments in the sector, with the aim of enhancing its competitiveness and contribution to the economic system, and expanding its presence in regional and international forums.

During the Emirates Media Council meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness stressed the need to involve all government and private stakeholders to study and discuss their proposals and perceptions regarding the future of the media sector in the country, to unify visions and harmonize directions, policies and requirements that support the development of the media work system and enhance its efficiency.

His Highness also stressed the need for the new strategy to be based on the constants of the state and the vision of the leadership, since the media sector is a system that reflects the identity of the state, its civilizational messages, and its development goals.

The meeting dealt with a number of main topics, including discussing the legislation regulating the sector, and the objectives of media programs and initiatives aimed at developing the media, especially those related to media and creative cadres, motivating their successes and developing their skills. To contribute to strengthening its role in the success of the media sector, according to the best international media trends.