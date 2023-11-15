His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, visited the activities of the 18th session of the Dubai Air Show 2023, which is being held at Al Maktoum International Airport to showcase the latest technical and technological developments in the aviation sector, defense systems and the field of civil aviation. . His Highness’s tour of the exhibition included a number of pavilions of the participating entities, including the pavilion of the Ministry of Defence, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the Dubai Police, and the “Edge” advanced technology group, in addition to the pavilion of the Emirati company “Calidus”, which specializes in land and air systems, and the “Sandan” company. (The first Emirati Center of Excellence for 3D Printing) affiliated with the Tawazun Council, where His Highness was briefed on the latest innovations developed by national companies to enhance the air industry system locally and regionally. During the visit, His Highness stressed the importance of the Dubai Air Show, which has consolidated its position on the map of the global aviation industry by displaying the latest innovations, technologies and solutions in the field of aviation, space and defence, in addition to the opportunities it provides to enhance joint cooperation between national companies and institutions and major international companies. In its edition this year, the Dubai Airshow attracts the most prominent experts and decision-makers in the aviation sector, to exchange visions and ideas on supporting sustainable and innovative solutions in the aviation industry, and displays the latest technological innovations with the participation of more than 1,400 local and international companies from 148 countries, in addition to organizing… Air shows, displaying more than 180 commercial, military and private aircraft.