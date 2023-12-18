His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Media Council, affirmed that the media regulation law represents a qualitative leap to enhance the competitiveness and leadership of the media industry in the country, and raise the UAE’s position on the global media map.

This came while His Highness chaired the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council at the headquarters of the National Media Office in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion of the issuance of the media regulation law, His Highness indicated that the law is in line with the rapid transformations and future trends in the media sector, and enhances the attractiveness of the UAE to attract more investments in the media industry sector, especially in new fields that are witnessing rapid growth and require greater flexibility in dealing with them. His Highness stressed that the new legislative system encourages national talents to produce meaningful Emirati content that enhances national values ​​and identity among emerging generations.

His Highness said: “We are working in line with the vision and directions of the wise leadership to develop the media sector and maximize its impact, as an economic sector, by employing the capabilities and competitive elements of the UAE, and providing the capabilities and incentives to develop the content industry economy, as it is an emerging sector that has enormous growth potential locally and regionally, and has the ability To contribute to our media and economic system.”

His Highness the Chairman of the Emirates Media Council approved the council’s priorities in the next three years, which are launching the media sector strategy, sustaining the modernization of the media legislative system to ensure the proactiveness of the media environment in the country, developing the media intellectual property framework to protect creative products, attracting media talent to the country, and stimulating research. And development to identify future media sectors.

The Emirates Media Council reviewed the outcomes of the study of the future of media, which was implemented by the Emirates Media Council in cooperation with an elite group of local, regional and international experts, and included standard comparisons and meetings with more than 30 federal, local and private entities, and a group of talents in the media sector. The study also included a national questionnaire on the challenges and opportunities of the media sector, and included heads of local and international companies, university students, and a number of talents in various media fields. His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed that the outcomes of the study of the future of media be used in future initiatives and programs in the media sector, and to cooperate with local authorities to launch joint projects that contribute to the prosperity and development of the media sector. The meeting was attended by members of the Emirates Media Council: Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Emiri Diwan in the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Head of the Media Office of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office, Maryam Eid Al Muhairi. Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, President of Sharjah Media City, Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Director General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, and Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Ajman Government, Dr. Saeed Saif. Al Matroushi, and Secretary General of the Emirates Media Council, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi.

