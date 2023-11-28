His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, visited Expo City Dubai to inspect the readiness of the city’s facilities and services. His Highness was briefed on the latest field preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in addition to various Administrative and logistical preparations to receive foreign delegations participating in the conference, which begins on Thursday, November 30.

His Highness inspected the sites designated for local, regional and foreign media teams, which will work to ensure direct and continuous coverage of the conference’s activities over a period of 13 days, which will witness the participation of more than 160 heads of state and government, 85,000 participants, and more than 5,000 media representatives who hold official media accreditation. From the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During his visit to Dubai Expo City, His Highness was accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the Director General of the State Security Service in Dubai, Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, and the Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narration, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Angela Majli, and a number of members of the Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparations for the conference.