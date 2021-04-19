Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the slogan “Deaf people in the face of the Corona pandemic,” the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination organizes a series of virtual activities and events, on the occasion of the 46th Arab Deaf Week, which is a comprehensive human rights media demonstration to introduce the deaf and hard of hearing people and their abilities, as well as the definition and prevention of deafness, In addition to highlighting their basic rights. And coinciding with the start of the week today, the Foundation organizes a virtual celebration, through remote visual communication techniques, in application of precautionary and preventive measures, through the Foundation’s Al Ain Care and Rehabilitation Center, and the Foundation announces the launch of the drawing competition in its first session for all people of determination from the category of hearing disability, expressing the slogan The week “Deaf people facing the Corona pandemic, drawing”

The virtual activities of the Arab Deaf Week include an awareness lecture tomorrow, during the evening after the Tarawih prayers, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Care and Rehabilitation, and after tomorrow a religious lecture, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Care and Rehabilitation, in coordination with the General Authority for Endowments, entitled: “Enjoying worship”, and a training workshop organized by the Center Al Ain for Care and Rehabilitation, during which an introduction to sign language is provided.