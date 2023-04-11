Ahmed Murad, Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, represented an exceptional march of giving, which was recorded in the history of humanitarian work in letters of light, whether at the regional or international levels.

During the first three decades of the state’s life, the founding father launched hundreds of relief initiatives and humanitarian aid that the Emirati good hands carried to the east and west of the earth.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s humanitarian initiatives succeeded in meeting the living and development needs of millions of people around the world, mitigating the repercussions of natural disasters that struck some countries, and saving hundreds of thousands from the effects of poverty, disease and hunger.

Following the announcement of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates on the second of December 1971, the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, laid the foundation stone for the state’s efforts in the fields of humanitarian work, and history recorded in this regard immortal humanitarian stances, During his reign, the UAE’s hands of goodness spread to provide humanitarian aid to various developing and poor countries of the world.

In order to institutionalize and organize Emirati humanitarian aid, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development in 1973 with the aim of financing development projects in needy Arab countries with a capital of $1.5 billion. In Africa and Asia, after raising its capital to reach 4.4 billion dollars.

Under the directives of the founding father, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development provided, between 1974 and 1975, many grants and soft loans that were distributed to more than 50 humanitarian and development projects, including 31 projects in the Arab world, 10 projects in Africa, and 9 projects in Asia.

On the Arab level, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan directed the provision of urgent aid in the amount of millions of dollars to mitigate the effects of the floods and torrential rains that struck Yemen in the nineties of the last century.

The founding father contributed to building a number of residential cities in Egypt, in addition to reclaiming tens of thousands of agricultural lands, providing financial support to medical centers and hospitals, and after the October War of 1973, he contributed to the reconstruction of the cities of the Suez Canal.

In Morocco, many mega projects bear the name of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, most notably the Sheikh Zayed Therapeutic Foundation, the center for childhood care, and many integrated housing units. He also directed the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in 1976 to provide a loan of 40 million dirhams to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Morocco.

The founding father, may God rest his soul, also directed the implementation of the Sheikh Zayed Suburb project in Jerusalem, which cost about 15 million dirhams, in addition to other projects, including the reconstruction of the Jenin camp, whose construction cost about 100 million dirhams, and the construction of Sheikh Zayed City in Gaza, at a cost of about 220 million. dirhams, as well as many hospitals, schools, health centers, and centers for people of determination that have spread in Palestinian villages, camps, and cities in Gaza and the West Bank.

In Sudan, the founding father donated the establishment of the College of Medicine and Nasser Hospital in the Sudanese city of Wad Medani, and provided millions of dollars for drinking water projects in Sudan. The Abu Dhabi Fund, under the directives of Sheikh Zayed, provided a loan of 5.16 million dirhams for a rural development project in the Darfur region in western Sudan.

Significant impact

In 1990, the founding father donated $5.77 million to the Carter Center with the aim of supporting its program on the African continent to eradicate Guinea worm disease or draconian worms, and this donation had a great impact on the international community that at that time lacked such initiatives.

According to some estimates, the value of development and humanitarian aid that was directed during the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the period from 1971 to 2004 amounted to approximately 90.5 billion dirhams, and exceeded the number of countries that benefited from it. This aid is the barrier of 117 countries belonging to all regions and continents of the world.

An important step

Charitable and humanitarian institutions and organizations were established during the reign of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God rest his soul, the most prominent of which are the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Al Maktoum Charitable Authority, the Sharjah Charity Association, the Dar Al Ber Association, and the Dubai Association. Charity, and other associations that provided a lot of humanitarian and charitable assistance to many countries of the world.

Within the framework of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s humanitarian initiatives, the Emirates Red Crescent was established in 1983 as a major voluntary humanitarian body, which constituted an important and essential step in the field of foreign aid. needy and victims of accidents and disasters, providing relief and first aid, protecting civilians, sheltering the homeless and stranded during wars and conflicts.

In the same context, the inauguration of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works in 1992, which is one of the arms of the humanitarian work of the state, as it participates very effectively in the relief of areas stricken by natural disasters, and the establishment and support of hospitals, clinics, health rehabilitation homes and national ambulance societies, Supporting orphanages, child care, centers for the elderly and people with special needs.

White hands

The Chairman of the Pakistan Scholars Council, Sheikh Tahir Ashrafi, valued the UAE’s efforts in humanitarian and charitable work worldwide, which was largely evident through the humanitarian and relief aid provided by the UAE to the State of Pakistan to reduce the catastrophic effects of the floods that swept Pakistan in September of last year. It killed more than 1,300 people.

Sheikh Ashrafi explained to Al-Ittihad that the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian work represents the most prominent features of the UAE and its leadership, which follows the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established this approach in the UAE and inherited it to his children. , so that he was called “Zayed Al-Khair”, and his name was associated with humanitarian and charitable work, not only in the Emirates, but in the whole world.

He said, “We see this humanitarian work, righteousness, doing good, and its fruits in everything that is done and provided by Emirati charitable institutions and organizations all over the world. Sheikh Zayed’s white hands are spread everywhere.”

During the past few years, the United Arab Emirates has made unremitting efforts to limit the effects and repercussions of natural disasters, most notably the flood disaster that hit Pakistan and Sudan in August 2022, and the earthquake disaster that struck Syria and Turkey in February 2023.

Zayed Day

Ambassador Barakat Al-Farra, the former Palestinian ambassador to Cairo, says that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, left a great human legacy that is still engraved in the memory of many peoples of the world, regionally and internationally, as he launched hundreds of humanitarian initiatives and campaigns from In order to alleviate the suffering of the peoples of the world, which strengthened the position of the UAE regionally and internationally, and made it one of the most important edifices of humanitarian action.

The Palestinian diplomat confirmed to Al-Ittihad that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an important occasion to celebrate the unlimited humanitarian giving of Sheikh Zayed, who established the principles and values ​​of humanitarian work in the UAE, and later turned into a civilized way of life and behavior passed down by successive Emirati generations.

Al-Farra said: “Sheikh Zayed is the owner of white hands, whose good effects still remain today, as he provided humanitarian and development assistance to the majority of developing and poor countries at the regional and international levels, and the various aspects of support he provided to these countries, whether it was direct financial support or development support through implementing Development, real estate and infrastructure projects, and by celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day, the UAE’s pioneering march in humanitarian work continues.

Building bridges of love between the peoples of the world

Ambassador Mr. Shalaby, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, considered Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work as an honor to an exceptional and pioneering march in the service of humanity, building bridges of love, cooperation and convergence between the different peoples of the world, and consolidating and consolidating a humanitarian approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Since the declaration of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates on the second of December 1971.

The Egyptian diplomat told Al-Ittihad: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was a helper to brothers and friends, by providing unconditional humanitarian aid to various countries of the world, especially developing and poor countries, with the aim of providing basic social and life services, and reducing rates of poverty. Poverty and unemployment, eradicating hunger, supporting children and women, and providing relief assistance in cases of natural disasters.

The UAE’s humanitarian initiatives and campaigns are still ongoing, and the total foreign aid provided by the state over the past fifty years has reached 320 billion dirhams. countries around the world, and the UAE includes more than 80 international humanitarian institutions. The value of foreign aid provided by the UAE during the period between 2010 and 2021 amounted to 206 billion and 34 million dirhams.

fingerprints

Dr. Salahuddin Al-Jaafrawi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Meshwar Development Foundation, valued the leadership of the UAE in charitable and humanitarian work, stressing that the word “Zayed” has become an icon for charitable work in the world, and that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was distinguished by a high spirit and determination that renewed work. charitable and humanitarian, and renewed the hearts of those walking on this path, since it began to spread goodness in all parts of the world.

Al-Jaafrawi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “I have visited more than 75 countries, and in every country I saw the fingerprints of Sheikh Zayed in his charitable work, until he became loved by all peoples.” Noting that most countries of the world remember the exploits and charitable and humanitarian works of Sheikh Zayed Its good effects still remain to this day.

Al-Jaafrawi said: “Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, made a breakthrough in charitable and humanitarian work in this world, and despite his passing away years ago, his fragrant memory is present at all times. May God reward him on our behalf and on behalf of humanity.”

And he stressed that the Emirates is a renewed and non-stop giving with all its charitable and humanitarian bodies and institutions, as they are the emirates of goodness.

He added, “The Emirati people were raised on charitable and humanitarian work, and they were sincere in their work, so their charitable and humanitarian work became a beacon for everyone who wants to work in the humanitarian field,” stressing that the humanitarian and charitable work the UAE offers to the world targets all humanity.

Corona confrontation

With the spread of the Corona (Covid 19) pandemic crisis in all countries of the world during the year 2020, the UAE was among the first countries to support humanitarian initiatives during the pandemic, as the assistance provided by the UAE accounted for 80% of the volume of the international response to the affected countries.

The total number of medical aid, respiratory devices, examination devices, personal protective equipment, and supplies provided by the UAE to 135 countries around the world, since the start of the pandemic in 2020 until July 2021, amounted to about 2,250 tons. The total number of medical aid flights sent by air reached 196, in addition to the establishment of 6 field hospitals in Sudan, Guinea, Conakry, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Lebanon and Jordan, and a mobile clinic was equipped in Turkmenistan, and aid was sent to 117 countries from the warehouses of international organizations located in the city. Global Humanitarian Services in Dubai, as well as the UAE’s donation of $10 million in in-kind aid to the World Health Organization.

With regard to the process of producing vaccines against the Corona virus, the UAE has supported with all its energies and capabilities international efforts to accelerate the process of producing vaccines and their fair distribution, and in this regard launched the “Coalition of Hope” initiative on November 25 of the year 2020 in order to prepare to facilitate and support the distribution of 6 billion doses of vaccinations. around the world, with this capacity being raised to 18 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Support Syria and Turkey

Major General Mamdouh Shaaban, Director General of the Orman Charity Association in Egypt, praised the humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE to all countries of the world, especially during natural disasters, referring to the humanitarian and relief aid that the UAE initiated in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, as the UAE was among the first countries to send Planes carrying urgent aid to the two countries.

The director of Al-Orman explained to Al-Ittihad that the UAE looks at charitable and humanitarian work in the world with a humane view to help the most needy person, without regard to gender, religion or color.

He emphasized that the Emirati people love goodness and humanitarian work, and that he inherited this love from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established the work of charity, so he was called “Zayed the Good”, and the rational leadership in the country followed his approach.

Shaaban pointed out that all charitable and humanitarian work carried out by the UAE aims at economic empowerment of the most vulnerable families, distributing food, especially in Ramadan, and providing distinguished assistance that has an impact on the reality of living for groups of those who are unable, to bring smiles and happiness to poor and needy families.