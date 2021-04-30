Hussain Rashid (Abu Dhabi)

Human history is full of milestones, so we pause to read about exceptional leading figures whose actions and stances have been defined by human epics that have remained and will remain firmly in the memory of history and people .. And these figures are the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him, may God rest his soul” … the remarkable leader whose name was associated With humanity, goodness, giving, peace and love in the whole world, and engraved his life in the hearts of everyone, and the foundations of the state of justice, humanity and development, he was a man of wisdom and politics who always took the initiative to heal the rift of the nation and supported his brothers in all circumstances.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, spent his life in the service of mankind and humanity. Neither borders nor barriers prevented him from providing support and assistance anywhere in the world to the needy and the afflicted. He never cared about race, religion, color or gender. (Zayed) and his positions are the talk of far and wide .. He left us with a journey of goodness and giving that continues to bear fruit to this day.

“Zayed” devoted himself to humanitarian work, locally, Arably and internationally. At home, he worked wholeheartedly to build his country, serve his citizens, and achieve their aspirations and aspirations for a decent and well-off life. As for the Arab and international levels, “May God rest his soul” was a pioneering leader and a strong statesman with wisdom and distance Considering and contributing to supporting the causes of his Arab and Islamic nation in order to achieve unity of ranks and solidarity among its peoples and defend their rights, as well as support global humanitarian causes with his frank and courageous stances, and his numerous initiatives that surpassed all initiatives in the arenas of humanitarian work to serve all humanity.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, was not only merciful to humanity, but his thinking included man, animals and plants, and he translated all of this into practical reality, as he read the past of mankind, absorbed its present and anticipated its future, making miracles in a time of contradictions. Al Bayda and his humanitarian work to include large parts of the world.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, is an example to be emulated in sacrifice, sacrifice and humanitarian work in various directions. He extended a hand of aid and assistance to every needy east and west, taking into account the reality of humanitarian work and its comprehensiveness, in accordance with his well-known saying «We are We believe that the best wealth that God Almighty bestowed upon us must permeate our brothers and friends.

In 2012 and specifically on November 27th, the Council of Ministers decided, in its meeting held at the Union House, to designate the nineteenth day of Ramadan every year, which corresponds to the departure of the late founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” as the Humanitarian Work Day. Emirati, in commemoration of the late Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, and in gratitude for his role in establishing the march of humanitarian giving in the UAE.

Humanitarian Action Awards

The Golden Document (1985)

The International Organization for Foreigners in Geneva granted the “Golden Document” to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul”, as he was the most important figure for the year 1985 for his prominent role in helping expatriates on his land and abroad in the humanitarian, cultural and financial fields.

Man of the Year (1988)

The “Man of the Year” organization in Paris chose the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God have mercy on him,” in appreciation of his wise and effective leadership and his outstanding success in achieving the prosperity of the people of the UAE and the development of his country on land and mankind.

The Arab League Sash (1993)

The League of Arab States awarded the Sash of the Man of Development and Development to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in appreciation of his estimated efforts in the field of environmental and humanitarian work.

The Golden Medal of Arab History (1995)

The Moroccan Association of Historians presented to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul”, the “Golden Medal for Arab History”, in appreciation of his continuous efforts in the service of Arabism and Islam, as well as a recognition of his white hands on scholars and pride in Sheikh Zayed (may God have mercy on him) passion for the science of history and studies. Historical.

– The Development Personality (1995) The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul”, “The Development Personality of the Year 1995” was chosen at the level of the year, through a poll conducted by the Middle East Center for Research and Media Studies in Jeddah .. and more than half participated in it. Million Arabs.

– Panda Gold Certificate (1995)

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, received the Golden Panda Certificate from the Global Environment Fund “Panda” as a result of Sheikh Zayed’s unlimited bidding and the continuous trends in the field of environment and humanitarian work.

Action Shield (1996)

The Arab Labor Organization gifted the Work Shield to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” in appreciation of the organization’s pioneering role in supporting joint Arab action.

– Certificate of the Most Outstanding Global Personality (1998) The French Man of the Year Organization awarded the title of the most prominent global figure in 1998 to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for his efforts in combating desertification and concern for the environment and development and humanitarian projects.

The Islamic Personality of the Year (1999)

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul”, received the Islamic Personality of the Year Award from those responsible for the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Quran .. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan pays great attention to social and humanitarian welfare programs, and supports Islamic cooperation in all fields.

Environment Man (2000)

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2000, Lebanon honored the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” in appreciation of the international community for its honorable stances and sincerely dedication to the principle of giving and assistance to nations in need.

World Food Day Medal (2001)

In 2001, the World Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations awarded the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul”, the World Food Day Medal, in recognition of his global efforts in this field.