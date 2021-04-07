Russian actress Natalya Bondarchuk spoke about the treatment of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, saying that congratulations to the artist are useless now, it is better to wait until she finally recovers. Writes about this edition StarHit.

“I will congratulate her when all this is over. And I believe in this, because Nastya does not consent to leave. She overcomes one after another – she has such a spirit that is supported by her family, ”Bondarchuk said.

Ballet dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze, who communicates closely with family Zavorotnyuk, agreed with her opinion. “Now, unfortunately, I know a lot about her – that which is not necessary to know,” he said. Tsiskaridze thanked the husband of the actress Pyotr Chernyshev, her parents and doctors.

Earlier, the Zavorotnyuk family, undergoing treatment for brain cancer, thanked the doctors who gave her a second life. Relatives also thanked the Russians for the congratulations and gifts to the actress on her 50th birthday, which she celebrated on April 3.

Zavorotnyuk was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019 after she developed severe headaches. Her representatives refuse to comment on her condition. It is assumed that the artist is currently undergoing treatment outside the hospital.