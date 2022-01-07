Arcane came to show that you can make good series inspired by video games, and such was its impact that it even competed directly with The Squid Game.

The story of Jinx Y Saw made us dream of a fantastic world where many would like to live, and although there is no way to move to Runeterra, a filter can bring you a little closer.

Thanks to an online app, you can convert your photos into portraits taken directly from Arcane, and the best thing is that it is completely free.

The process to do this transformation is extremely simple, since you only need the filter ArcaneGAN, which works without the need to download anything.

To access you just have to click on this link, upload the photo you want to transform, press the submit button and wait patiently for the artificial intelligence to do the work.

The process may be a bit time consuming, but in the end you will look like a local Zaun or Piltover portrayed in the very Arcane.

Some of the photos you upload may not work, but don’t worry, with patience you will get the result you want.

What this filter does is give a paint-like finish, very similar to the art with which the series was animated, so don’t expect your features to resemble that of the perfect Jayce.

What will happen to Arcane?

After the shocking end of this project, Netflix did not take long to confirm the realization of a second part, although there are not many details about it yet.

The only thing that is known is that it will not arrive in 2022, although Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games, promised that it will not take six years as with season 1.

Apply this filter to the photos of your friends