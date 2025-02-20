Surprising confession of the defense of Mallorca: “I swear that I fall better vinícius because you see where it is going, it is equally hot as me”

Pablo Maffeo is hot inside and off the field. The Argentine defense (born in Spain) of Mallorca has starred tense duels with numerous league strikers, especially with wine. Hence the surprising of its manifestations in an interview with the Balearic radio station ‘Fibwi Radio’.

𝐏𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐨 Talk in zone 10 “I like Vinicius than Bellingham because Vini is seen that is hot, but the other goes behind” “If I don’t like you, perfect, but you come from front. If you go from the Lord and then behind insults … you are a false ” pic.twitter.com/qviy550tn0 – Fibwi Radio Deportes (@fibwiradio) Februry 19, 2025

When asked about two white players, Vinícius and Bellingham, he warns: “I say what I think or say …?” But, obviously, it doesn’t shut up. And, in his words, this is what he thinks:

«Look, I swear, I like Vinícius. Because you see and say ‘this is hot as me, this is going to enter’. And the other (Bellingham) goes behind. It is a bit what happens to me in real life daily. If I don’t like you, perfect, but you come from the front. If you go as a sir, go to the child who is cold and put the jacket, and then behind insults or get with the classmates, because you are a false. Then come face, nothing happens, if you also like it, boy, you know. But don’t come with good … That’s why, who do I prefer both? To Vinícius, who know how it is ».