There are 18 photographs taken during the last month at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. Today the Royal Family distributed an extensive photo album of the Princess of Asturias during some of the hardest or most shocking moments of her military training. Stained with mud, submerged in water, painted camouflage… but also photos of a relaxed and smiling Leonor de Borbón in the company of the other young cadets.

Loaded with a G-36 assault rifle, the heir to the throne can be seen crawling under barbed wire in training, marching during walks carrying 20 kilo equipment, finding her way in the middle of the field or staying afloat alongside his companions while carrying a load.

Last Tuesday, Leonor de Borbón received from a second-year cadet the saber that symbolically accredits her as a lady cadet, which was already officially conferred on her by the Council of Ministers on September 5. Zarzuela, like today, also provided all kinds of graphic material for that event.

Since her admission, the eldest daughter of Felipe VI has had to carry out two weeks of instruction and training at the neighboring San Gregorio maneuvering field (Zaragoza), during which she has carried out activities such as marches, topographical tours, and rifle shooting exercises. assault and pistol simulator or live fire exercises with various individual and collective weapons.

The central event of the princess’s military training will take place on October 7, when the flag oath will be celebrated in the academy’s parade ground, this time with the presence of the public. One day before, the new cadets will be presented to the Virgin of the Pilar in the Basilica of Zaragoza. After swearing the flag, Leonor de Borbón will join the second course of the military teaching center, following a training program designed especially for her.

