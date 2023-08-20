Evacuation announced for the third time in a week in Moscow’s Zaryadye Park

Zaryadye Park opposite the Kremlin in Moscow was evacuated for the third time in a week. This is reported RIA News with a link to the park’s website.

The agency clarifies that access to the park was temporarily closed after receiving information about an unidentified device.

At the time of publication, there is no message about the evacuation either on the park’s website or in its social networks.

The first evacuation was carried out on 15 August due to an unidentified device. The next evacuation took place on August 16 due to a bomb threat – the park received a threatening letter allegedly from a student of the Moscow Financial and Law University (MFYuA), which stated that the young man planted an improvised explosive device on the territory of Zaryadye, and it was required to transfer 600 thousand rubles of the student’s mother.

In both cases, a check was carried out, as a result of which no unidentified devices were found.