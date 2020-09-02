Jagoba Zárraga has already overcome what Racing considers ‘personal problems’ and, given that he still cannot find a team for the next season, he has enforced his contract, valid until June 30, 2022, and He has joined the orders of Javi Rozada since today’s morning session. The Bilbao player already knows that It does not count in the racinguistas plans for this season and both the club and its agent are actively looking for accommodation so that he can have minutes. The problem for Jagoba is that the last three seasons, Aragon, Racing and Rayo Majadahonda. He has barely played 24 games in all competitions and, furthermore, is no longer U-23 So whoever registers it will occupy with him one of the precious 16 chips of players over that age.

Racing has no plans to give in to any of the youngsters who are currently training with the first team until the last two weeks at the earliest. prior to the start of the competition and only to teams in which there is a certain guarantee that they will play regularly. With Zárraga he would make an exception and is willing to give in at any time, to any team and without prior conditions. Most likely, in addition, you will have to assume the payment of part of the token. Laredo, who have asked Mantilla, Simón and Goñi, already know that they will have to wait and so does Portugalete, that he would also like to have Mantilla.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



This morning’s training, the first of the two of the day, was exclusively physical, but shorter, 55 ‘, and less demanding than those that Lolo Cueli, the team’s physical trainer, has been programming throughout the summer. Saúl García and Simón, touched, have not participated in the exercises and neither did Ceballos, the side of Rayo Cantabria, who was conducting an exam. This afternoon, at 18:30, they will touch the ball.