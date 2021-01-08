Gio Zarfino had to wait almost 50 days to compete again. A micro-tear in the right soleus after playing –and completing-, the derby against Las Palmas left him as a regular member of the blue and white infirmary. Finally in Castellón he was able to return and he did it with force: in the League for about 15 minutes and in the Cup 60, also assisting in the two Blue and White goals.

“I am very happy for the two wins in the games that I have played. After an injury, one always wants to play to find the good feelings again, “said the Uruguayan in the club’s official media. It is that both the goal of Vada and that of Carlos Ruiz, it was he who caused the mistake in the rival.

The medium admitted that not being able to contribute or help his teammates, “is one of the worst moments as a footballer because you feel that you are not useful. Luckily, I’m fine now and I hope I don’t relapse. And when one is better, that is noticeable collectively, “he acknowledged.

Without wanting to look beyond the weekend, Zarfino wants to “extend the positive streak and close the first lap with joy. We are confident and willing and that generates triumphs for you. We have not achieved anything, there is much left but correcting mistakes after a victory gives you the strength to continue improving ”, he stated.

Most likely, seeing his reappearance and the losses with which the coach has in the middle, he is in the starting eleven this Sunday with Aitor Sanz, although there is also Javi Alonso who fulfilled his role in these last disputed matches.

The one from Montevideo also spoke of the cup duel (unpublished until now) against Villarreal next week. “A complicated match awaits us, as in reality they are all in the Copa del Rey. We will be very aware of the indications of our coaching staff, so that from next week we will face this tie in the best way ”.

The blue and white squad exercised in the rain this Friday at the El Mundialito facilities. Except for the injured Jacobo, Lasso and Folch and the suspended Alberto (he had one game left to complete), the other members of the team are available.