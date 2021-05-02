Muhammad Syed Ahmed and Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, President of the Camel Racing Federation, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, witnessed the competitions of the ninth day of the Al Wathba Festival for the Children of the Tribes 2021, which was held yesterday, on the floor of the Western Camel Field in Al Wathba in the capital Abu Dhabi, which It was designated for the 8 km folds category, which was held over 8 rounds in the evening, of which 4 were allocated to the symbols.

“Zareej” embraced the slogan of Faraj Ali bin Hammouda Al Dhaheri, the Laws, and crowned the “Open First Girls” Cup, the first symbols of the folds, achieving first place with the best timing in the folds competitions, with a time of 12.31.0 minutes, so that the virtual owner of “Zareej” got the symbol and the prize money. Amounting to half a million dirhams. The “dazzling” of its owner, Hamad Rashid bin Ghadeer Al Ketbi, flew with a rifle Al-Dhanaya Al-Ra’dan Al-Mahalliah Al-Mahala Al-Open, in the second major half, in addition to 400 thousand dirhams, after he was the first to reach the finish line with a time of 14:42: 0 minutes.

“Shawahin”, owned by its owner Mubarak Saghir Ali Dari Al-Mansouri, snatched the law of the third major round, to win the first round cup in the pastry category, in addition to half a million dirhams, the first round prize, after recording a time of 12.38.2 minutes. Al-Bida’s owner, Hamad Rashid bin Ghadeer Al-Ketbi, awarded the law of the fourth major round, and the second symbol, by winning the local Al-Jaadan rifle, after it outperformed its competitors at a time of 5:56:12, to lead the scene and lead to the front of the Hamad bin Ghadeer Al-Ketbi logo for the scene on a day Symbols in folds races.

In the remaining four rounds at the conclusion of the Al-Thanaya competitions, the “Mihna” of Nasser Hamad Suhail Aweidah Al-Khaili snatched the lead of the fifth round of Al-Mahalliah, recording a time of 12.45.4 minutes, and “Al-Shaheenia” won the sixth round of the pastries, with a time of 13:01: 2, and “thank you”. »By Yasser Saeed Bakhit Al Khaili, in the seventh round, with a time of 12:52: a minute, and“ Chedid ”embraced Muhammad Taleb Hadi Hillel Al-Marri in the lead of the last round of the ninth day, recording a time of 12.48.6 minutes.