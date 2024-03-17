Honda far away

Orphan of Marc Marquez, the Honda has decided to rely on four riders capable of guiding it in the development of the RC213V also in view of the concessions obtained for 2024. In the official team Joan Mir and Luca Marini, with the structure of Lucio Cecchinello instead Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami.

In the first race weekend of the championship, Honda did not shine. In qualification it didn't go beyond fifth row (13th time) with Johann Zarco, in Sprint he raised a pittance 15th place with Joan Mir 14″ behind the winner, while in Sunday GP it closed 12th with Johann Zarco18″ behind Bagnaia.

Zarco's analysis

Many were curious to hear the examination of Zarco, given his great experience in MotoGP given by a career where he also rode for KTM, Yamaha and Ducati. The Frenchman said: “It would have been difficult to do more. In terms of sensations, moving from Ducati to Honda was a better transition than I could have expected, because the way of riding the Honda is simpler than the Ducati. When I get on the bike it's a pleasure every time. But the bike is slow, we obviously need to improve the lap times“. It should be underlined that the last Ducati brought to the track by Zarco was the GP23, which was absolutely not easy to set up, just look at the difficulties encountered by Enea Bastianini in 2023 and in this initial part of the season by Marco Bezzecchi.