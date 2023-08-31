Zarco chooses Honda

In the past weeks Johann Zarco he had made no secret of looking around from a market perspective, disappointed by the little attention that Ducati had given him on the prospect of renewing his contract expiring at the end of the championship. And so the expert French pilot began to leaf through the daisy, finally accepting the proposal Honda LCRlooking for a valid replacement for Alex Rins, who will move to Yamaha.

Zarco thus autographed a two-year agreement with Lucio Cecchinello’s team, taking an economic step forward and ensuring his presence on the grid for up to 35 years. This is a return for the centaur from Cannes, who had already raced three races with the team towards the end of 2019, once the traumatic experience in KTM ended.

The transalpine arrives at the Catalunya GP in fifth place in the world championship, on a track that saw him triumph on two occasions in Moto2 and collect two podiums in MotoGP (2nd in 2021 and 3rd in 2022).

Zarco’s words in the press conference

“I’m here with a beautiful energy, I made my decision about the future and I think everything will be fine. I had a nice week. Once the choice has been made, there is a need to digest the decision and then you are more relaxed. At home I recovered, both mentally and physically. In Barcelona I have good memories, it fits my style. We’ll see what I can do, the bike is a winner and I’d like to use it to the fullest. Why the feeling with Barcelona? There’s a nice flow, braking points and tight corners. I would like to repeat those results, there will probably be difficult conditions, but I think I can adapt.

My 253rd GP? I have certainly done many races, I am proud of my career. I wanted to be a fast driver and I succeeded. After the first 100 races, I was hoping to do better in the next 100 and I succeeded, taking home many more podiums. I try to do the best. Looking back I can say that all the experiences have been useful, but I feel fresh and ready to do new things.”