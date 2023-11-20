Lusail against Pramac

Sunday of Qatar Grand Prix almost all to be thrown away for the team Pramac, which despite having won the world title reserved for teams (becoming the first Independent team in history to succeed in this feat) had to deal with the colorless performances of both its drivers. The most painful aspect from a sporting point of view was that relating to the tenth position of Jorge Martinwho with this placing increased his gap in the general classification to Francesco Bagnana, 2nd in the race and now leading by 21 points with one race remaining in the world championship.

Zarco’s problems

The final event of the season, scheduled for this weekend in Valencia, will also be the last of Johann Zarco riding the Tuscan team, with the Frenchman having already signed the contract with the LCR Honda team for the next world championship. For him too, Lusail turned into an event that was not without problems, as witnessed by 12th place final and from the declarations released at the end of the race: “I had engine braking problems all weekend – he has declared – my rear wheel kept locking. We couldn’t solve the problem and that’s why I clearly missed the line more than once in the corners during the race.”

For this reason, Zarco found himself almost in the exhaustion of his teammate, describing his problems and admitting that he had made the decision to escort the Spaniard to the checkered flag, despite the presence of Marc Marquez between the two: “I really didn’t know what to do – he continued in his post-match statements – I realized that just one point can decide the battle for the world title in Valencia. It wasn’t a temperature or pressure problem with the front, but I didn’t feel comfortable. When I was behind him, I noticed that he wasn’t able to put pressure on the front tire. It was a bit of a struggle with Marquez: he was much better at quick changes of direction, but I wanted to protect Jorge“.