Strange day the opening of the Catalan GP of MotoGP as far as the classification is concerned. Says little this provisional podium Occupied by Zarco, Morbidelli and Quartararo on the first day, with the first 17 in the same second. Very few things have happened and with most of the important players working ahead of Sunday’s race, which will be in different schedule than usual, at one instead of two.

The change is not to coincide with F1. As if motorcycles were scared by cars in the battle of the audience … No kidding, and more so now that audience matters less than ever because what counts is to guarantee the money from the televisions, and that is something that is assured.

The best of the Spanish on this occasion has been Maverick Viñales, with sixth place 0.586 from the lead, also surpassed by Binder (renewed by KTM until 2024 inclusive) and Bagnaia. The rest of us appear from ninth place, with Aleix Espargaró, who had led in the morning with the Aprilia. His brother Pol was tenth, Márquez 15th, Mir 16th, Lecuona 17th, Álex Márquez 18th and Martín 21st. And Rossi, who although he is Italian is actually everyone’s, started 19th.

In the case of Marc, he is one of those who is better than what his fifteenth square, because he has worked regulating with his battered arm and thinking about the race, without mounting a soft tire at the end. He will be one of the great animators of FP3 in which the first ten places with direct access to Q2 will be decided. And the same can be said of Mir, who is the only Suzuki on the track as his teammate Rins was down for fracturing the radius of his right arm yesterday while riding a bicycle on the track, after colliding with a van.

The best news It has been the return of the public in a Spanish circuit, something that has not happened since Valencia 2019. There are 3,000 people spread over eight sectors for a total of 24,000. They are the ones who have enjoyed the most today.