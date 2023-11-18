Zarco at his last in Pramac

The last two races of the 2023 world championship will also be the final ones for Johann Zarco riding the team’s Ducati Pramac, with the Frenchman set to contest next season with the LCR Honda team. Winner of his first MotoGP race in Australia, the 33-year-old now holds the role of teammate of Jorge Martin, the latter in full fight for the world title against the reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia. The question therefore arises spontaneously: Zarco could prove to be a team man for help the Spaniard win the title?

No team order

In this regard, the #5 did not want to hide his thoughts on the eve of the Qatar GP, underlining his intentions and the climate within the team: “I didn’t receive any orders from the team – he explained during the pre-weekend press conference – obviously for the Pramac team and for the whole group it would be nice to be able to help Jorgebut he and Pecco have been much faster than me in the last few races, so I haven’t had a chance to think about it“.

A thought for victory

However, Zarco underlined his desire to still aim for victory not only to relive the emotions at Phillip Island, but also to leave the team in the best possible way. An objective that he will still want to put aside for the good of the team: “It’s clear that If I had a chance to win I would think twicebecause not every weekend I have the chance to fight for the victory – he added – some weekends are very difficult, that’s why I didn’t receive any orders and, speaking with Gino Borsoi, he didn’t try to tell me anything about it. If I had to do Jorge a favor, I would do it for Pramac, for everything we have done in recent years. The title that Jorge could win would be something unique for the team, and if he managed to win it I would like to participate in the realization of this dream for the whole team, but as I said, we must be in a position to be able to do it on Sunday, which is the race where you win more points.”