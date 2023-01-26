In his third year with the Ducati Prima Pramac Racing team and still looking for his first win in the MotoGP, Johann Zarco has clear ideas for his 2023. A year that officially began with the presentation of the team and the livery of the Desmosedici GP23 of the Paolo Campinoti with the white, red and purple colors of Prima Assicurazioni. “I’d always like to fight for the podium – says the 32-year-old French -, it’s what I’ve been chasing for about two years and given how I started 2021, the goal is to stay at that level for the whole season, even if the dream would be above all to win”.