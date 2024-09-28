Eighth place for the Frenchman

Q2 achieved via Q1, third row in Qualifying with the seventh time and eighth place at the finish line, a result worth two points in the standings, the first of 2024 in a Sprint race: Johann Zarco today he was a great protagonist in Indonesia and with him also the Honda prepared by Lucio Cecchinello’s team.

Unlike Fabio Quartararo, too limited by his Yamaha which according to El Diablo “It has no strengths, it’s worse than last year”Zarco remained inside the points in what was a great battle in a wild heap behind the fugitives.

“Sometimes attack is the best defense and I tried to take advantage of the fact that I was strong in braking to recover what I lost in acceleration – said Zarco as reported by the French newspaper The Team – getting two points in a Sprint is like a victory for mebecause usually on Sundays you have to damn your soul just to stay in the top 15.” Zarco today confirmed himself as Honda’s top rider by clearly beating the officials Joan Mir (who fell) and Luca Marini: “It’s positive, because it gives credibility to my indications on a technical level”added Zarco.