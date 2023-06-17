Lightning Sprint

Johann Zarco he finished the Sachsenring Sprint race in fifth place, managing to bring home important points for the general classification, which now sees him stationed in fifth position at 93 points, six less than Brad Binder’s KTM. The very tough South African centaur was Zarco’s great rival this Saturday, with a exciting duel – in which our Luca Marini was also involved – which ended only during the last lap, thanks to a very decisive overtaking by the #5 of the Pramac team on his South African rival.

Race Direction though, with one acceptable decisiondecided to rate the episode as a “race contact“, without punishing Zarco. The same Frenchman, on the other hand, had himself been the victim of a roguish touch by Binder in the initial stages of the race. In the end, the ‘even and draw’ satisfied everyone, with both drivers defused any kind of controversy in the bud. Indeed, Zarco even ‘blessed’ the touch with Binder, which allowed him to unlock his lowering device.

First contact

“The start went well – declared the 32-year-old from Cannes to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – but unfortunately my lowering rod got stuck, so I did three corners with the bike low. For this reason I could not be with others and when Brad touched me the bike unlocked. At that point I started my race. After the start I could have been third, but I couldn’t take advantage of that and so I was a bit disappointed and frustrated, but the race was good. The feeling with the bike is growing, so I can have more control to fight”.

Correct duel

Zarco then commented on the step forward made on the flying lap and the splendid final head-to-head with Binder: “Qualifying was interesting, just a pity about the crash – he remarked – because I slowed down knowing I had another lap to do, and the tire got cold. Still, fourth place in qualifying is my best performance of the season. I see that it allows me to have a good advantage and I’m happy to be able to exploit it again tomorrow. Final duel? Binder is the right person with whom you can have this kind of battles: he hit me early, I hit later, so we’re even. At the start we touched, but he didn’t act ignorant, he didn’t force himself with the risk of falling. He’s always up for a fight, but he’s loyal and smart about the risks we take.”.