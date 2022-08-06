“Are they talking about Martin and Bastianini and not about me? What the fuck do you want me to tell you “. So laughing Johann Zarco to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP he glossed over the fact that he is not among the candidates to join the official Ducati team, although at the moment he is the rider of the Borgo Panigale house with the most points in the riders’ standings (114, eight more than Francesco Bagnaia, fourth in the standings behind the transalpine, third).

The French two-time world champion in the Moto2 class has nevertheless taken away the satisfaction of sign pole position with track record at Silverstone in today’s qualifying for the British Grand Prix: “Of course I’m happy. I proved to be in great shape after the summer break. Already this morning in PL3 there was the hope of going below 58 ″, but I crashed. In the afternoon the PL4 gave me a lot of confidence and then I managed to put everything together in qualifying “.

Now Zarco has only the final step, which is also the most difficult one: to realize this pole position tomorrow in the race. “Between Friday and Saturday we managed to work well. We are competitive in terms of race pace, but I would like to have something more to have more margin, so that I can be with the others and fight. New tail? I haven’t tried it. I had to, but then there was a technical problem on the bike and then I got on the other one ” his analysis.

A podium or a victory would pave the way renewal negotiations with the Pramac team ready to be formalized in two weeks in Austria at the Red Bull Ring: “We are talking, there are details to be fixed but we should put everything in order in Austria”.