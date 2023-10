Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 8:29 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Iván Illarramendi from Zarautz is one of the two Spaniards, along with the Andalusian Maya Villalobo Sinvany, who the Government has confirmed are missing in Israel after the surprise attack by Hamas. Illarramendi, 46, lived with his wife Loren…

This content is exclusive for subscribers