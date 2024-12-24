Your wish list for the Three Wise Men may not be entirely clear at this point in December, so if you need some help we have looked at the Zara news to show you some basic clothing and accessories that you will never regret having in your closet.

It is a whishlist in which you will find essential items such as jeans, a dress, a skirt, a sweater and accessories such as boots and a bag. Each of these six things has a special touch that makes them unique but, at the same time, very wearable in your daily life.

You already know that like many of the things he releases the Inditex giant If you want it, don’t hesitate because by the time you want to go back for one of them, it may be too late and they may have been sold out.

Six Zara clothes for my ‘whishlist’

Wide-leg jeans with crossed waistband from Zara. Courtesy.

The wide jeans They are one of the key garments of this season. Zara has also designed these high-waisted ones with the most flattering crossover waistband. (REF.: 0250/232/405. Price: 35.95 euros).

Short dress with Zara tables. Courtesy.

A knitted dress It can be an ideal garment to wear that day when you are not sure what to wear. This one with the pleated skirt is trendy this season. It is available in navy blue and burgundy. (REF.: 2142/269/401. Price: 39.95 euros).

Zara off shoulder sweater. Courtesy.

The bardot necklines They are widely worn for their elegant and sophisticated touch. With this gesture of showing your shoulders you add a very sensual and feminine touch to your look. This tab brown sweater with washer appliqué. (REF.: 3653/116/700. Price: 29.95 euros).

Burgundy satin midi skirt from Zara. Courtesy.

This satin midi skirt in burgundy color (there are three others available) it can be your key garment to shine both in your most casual outfits and for any event. (REF.: 8338/537/681. Price: 22.95 euros).

High heeled boots in chocolate brown from Zara. Courtesy.

Are leather boots in chocolate brown color with high top and 8 centimeter heel will elevate any of your outfits. It is an investment for the present and the future, since a good boot never goes out of style. (REF.: 2009/510/116. Price: 119 euros).

Mini shopper bag in leather color from Zara. Courtesy.

Mini shopper bag with handles and removable shoulder strap. Interior pocket with zipper closure in dark tan color, which combines with everything. (REF.: 6224/410/709. Price: 25.95 euros).





