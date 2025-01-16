A total of 1.5 million of euros will be allocated this year to the Operation Asphalt to undertake improvements 40 streets of 24 districts and rural neighborhoods of Zaragoza. The works, which will be carried out during the summer months, total an area of ​​44,191 square meters.

The Government of Zaragoza has already given its approval today to Operation Asphalt 2025 with the specific streets in which it will operate and the budget allocation to undertake the improvements that, above all, focus on the rsurface renewal of pavements to restore its characteristics and improve the conditions of functionality, safety and circulatory comfort of vehicles, scooters, bicycles and pedestrians.

And, although work will be carried out generally in Zaragoza, there are areas on which, on this occasion, the focus has been placed. It is the case of El Rabal with global actions of 7,058 square meters distributed among the roads of Valle de Arán, Biello Aragón, Sixto Celorrio, Salvador Allende and Balbino Orensanz.

Also notable for area, with 5,245.7 square meters, are the actions in the neighborhood of The Delightsspecifically, in Lucas Gallego, Roger de Flor and Sanz Ibáñez streets, as well as in the district Actur-King Ferdinandwith the 4,001.3 square meters that will be paved in Mariana Pineda.

The actions will also reach other districts. For example, in Historic Center There will be 576.7 square meters of Calle Mayor, while in the Center There will be 2,846.4 square meters of Tenor Fleta, Cesáreo Alierta and Alar del Rey.

For its part, in University there will be 1,656.7 square meters of Violante de Hungary, and, in the district of Saint Josephwork will be carried out on 3,742.4 renovated square meters on Borderas, Sainz de Varanda, Juana de Ibarbourou, and Lausana streets.

In the district of The Sourcess, with 1,543 square meters of asphalt, the work will be undertaken in Comuneros de Castilla, while in The Almozarawith 1,039 square meters, the street surface of Brussels will be improved.

In other neighborhoods like Oliver-Valdefierro With 2,946.4 square meters, the works will be distributed between San Ramón Nonato, Altair, Osa Menor and Federico Ozanam streets; in Torrerowith 2,803.7 square meters, in Castillo de Loarre and Pablo Parellada; in Saint Elizabeth, with the 890.5 square meters renovated on its main avenue; or in Southern District with 602 square meters on Avenida de la Illustration.

In rural neighborhoods, Operation Asphalt will reach Alfocea Road with 710 square meters, as well as Avenida de Logroño in Booths with a performance in 710 square meters, and Our Lady of Loreto de Garrapinillos with 593 square meters.

Finally, in the case of Juslibolthe works include 760 square meters on Velillanas Street; in La Cartuja Baja on Juan de las Viñas street with 1,063 square meters; in Mountain in 720 square meters of the Cemetery Road and, in Monzalbarbaon 840 square meters on San José Avenue.

Other planned actions will be carried out in Moverawith 264 square meters in La Alberca, apart from in Penaflor with 1,065 square meters in San Cristobal, and on the main avenue of San Gregorio with 1,060.1 square meters.

Work will also be done on Commerce Street. Saint John of Mozarrifar with 886.9 square meters and on the Old Road of Monzalbarba in Sale of the Olive Grove with 710 square meters.