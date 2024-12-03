Zaragoza will host from February 6 to 8 from 2025 on first congress in Spain for the dissemination of skills and the promotion of STEAM vocations (science, technology, engineering, mathematics and arts.

Etopia, Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, will host this event in order to introduce this philosophy in the environment of young people from an early age, in addition to raising awareness of the relevance of being informed about it in the companies, institutions and entities involved.

During the presentation, Mayor Natalia Chueca explained that “talking about STEAM is talking about a commitment to a more inclusive future. As families, as educators and as a society, we must be aware that our children and students live in a world full of uncertainties, but also extraordinary opportunities. These are the skills that will make a difference in the world of work and society in a future that is getting closer.”

During the congress the benefits of STEAM training within any training process, such as social skills, problem solving through computational thinking, divergent thinking, promoting entrepreneurship or graphical programming language.

The congress will also delve into these competitions born three decades ago in the United States coupled with scientific and arts disciplines. Currently, given their usefulness in training in daily and work life, they are considered as a comprehensive methodology that increases interest in research, develops creativity and promotes social skills and communication.

The congress has the collaboration of companies as Amazon Web Servicesas a global partner, and promoters such as Edelvives, the Ibercaja Foundation, the Hiberus Foundation, Academia de Inventores, Hub Kings Corner and educational partners such as Microsoft, GFT and Master D. In addition, CEOE Aragón, the Zaragoza Chamber of Commerce have been involved and the Women Leaders in Education entity.

On the three days there will be speakers who will inform social, educational and economic agents about the importance of developing STEAM skills to face the challenges of the future, among other contents.