A total of 978,251,443 euros. This is the figure that the Zaragoza City Council will have in its 2025 budget, which represents a 2.97% increase in relation to the 2024 accounts. A figure that rises to 1,055,692,916.71 euros – 4.35% more than 2024 -, if the consolidated budget is taken into accountThat is, the municipal companies for which 77,441,473.71 euros have been stipulated for the next financial year are taken into account.

“It is the largest budget in Zaragoza,” explained the mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, during the presentation of the municipal accounts for 2025, on which she highlighted “the effort to understand each other – it will be finally supported by Vox-, and focus on what unites us, solve the problems of the people of Zaragoza and improve the quality of life.” In addition, he stressed that with these municipal accounts the focus is also placed on “Zaragoza being one of the fiscally most attractive.”

Zaragoza’s budget for 2025 will have more economic provision for politics, social, culture, education and more investment At the same time, the debt is reduced, generating savings of 9.2 million euros from the operations undertaken previously to restructure the financial debt and 11.7 million euros in the electricity bill (30% less), which which will allow 22.5 million euros to be available for investments or social policies, among other concepts. One million euros are also saved in current expenses.

Precisely, the departure of social policies experiences an increase of 5% to 100 million (for the home help service and the new senior center in Torrero following the Luis Buñuel model or the new social emergency service, among others), while culture it grows by 11% to around 22 million euros with initiatives such as the Goya anniversary or the celebration of large events.

The par endowment is also increased dwelling by 24%, as well as 30% to make improvements related to the Local Police within the framework of the provision for securityand the tourism by 9% to 3.5 million for different events to promote the city and activities linked to the World Capital of Grenache.

Increase of 5.5% occurs in sports. The 17.2 million will be allocated to different national and international sporting events, to the CDM Southern District and other sports infrastructure, in addition to contemplating actions for grassroots sports.

Investments and strategic projects

The investments, which total 124 million euros, will reach all the neighborhoods of Zaragoza, although there are some strategic projects for the city. One of them is the construction of new La Romareda football fieldin which a saving of 14 million euros has been produced in the tender. For this infrastructure, a participatory loan of six million euros is contemplated, as well as a 3.1 million contribution to the mixed company.

Another key project is the transformation of Giesa to house District 7, focused on technological and audiovisual activity, for which 7 million will be allocated in 2025.

Added to these two is the Huerva River area, which will have 12 million euros for the execution of phase 1 and the beginning of phase 2. In addition, the CDM Distrito Sur, a public-private collaboration sports complex, will be promoted. which will have two million euros in the municipal budget next year.

This list is also part of the Zaragoza Amusement Parkanother of the public-private collaboration projects, which in 2025 will have 100,000 euros for the modernization and expansion and conservation of the Pine Forests of Venice.

Another of the axes of the budget is the housing for youth for which there will be 19 million, 24% more compared to the 2024 budget. Among the planned actions, two million stand out for the construction of affordable rental housing, nearly 750,000 euros for the construction and urbanization in Zamoray-Pignatelli and six million euros for rehabilitation aid. To these amounts are added 200,000 euros for improvements in Aloy Sala.

In matters of sustainable mobilitythe new BIZI bicycle rental service will be launched, in addition to incorporating 40 new electric buses. The taxi sector will also be supported with 1.8 million euros for the renewal of non-polluting vehicles and the adapted taxi agreement.

In it business planAmong the main items are 6.9 million euros in subsidies for markets and small businesses, as well as 4.5 million euros for the Volveremos program, which encourages purchases in local businesses. However, this last item may be expanded by the collaboration of the Government of Aragon.

The budget also includes items for digitization and innovation worth 6.6 million euros for initiatives such as PERTE for water or a new analytical accounting system.

Zaragoza will also advance in 2025 in road safety with one million euros, as well as in other areas such as prevention and care of homelessness with an item of 4.5 million, which includes the reform of the municipal hostel or the First Opportunity Plan accommodation and activities, which in this case will have 275,000 euros.

Income and expenses

These accounts are possible due to the “greater participation of Zaragoza in the transfers”, pointed out Natalia Chueca, who has clarified that they are aligned with the economic growth forecasts of the different reports.

On the side of the incomethe budget contemplates increases of 1.60% in direct taxes and 25.37% in indirect taxes, apart from a 6.80% growth in rates, public prices and other income. Current transfers increase by 0 .97%, while property income increased by 35.32% and disposal of real investments increased by 13.79%.

On the contrary, income decreased by 25.88%, as well as financial assets with a decrease of 53.81%. Financial liabilities stand at 0%. On this occasion, the contribution of 3 million euros has not been contemplated because the agreement with the Provincial Council of Zaragoza has not been signed.

In the chapter of billsthere is an increase of 46.21% in the Presidency, Institutional Relations and Citizen Security, while there is a 6.29% increase in Culture, Education and Tourism.

It also grows in Treasury and European Funds (4.18%), Environment and mobility (0.72%); Economy, Digital Transformation and Transparency (0.19%), Social Policies (5.18%) and Citizen Participation and Internal Regime (3.36%). However, it fell by 2.57% in Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Energy and Housing. A decrease that is explained because some of the actions are going to be carried out in conjunction with the presidency.

Vox: “Condemned to understand each other”

Julio Calvo, from Vox, also participated in the presentation of the budget to explain the support for municipal accounts and the contribution of political formation. “You are condemned to understand us,” said Calvo, who clarified that this 2025 budget “are not all our prioritieswe are more austere”, which is justified by the fact that “we will stop receiving European funds and we will have to cut back on expenses that we can now afford.”

Calvo, who has stressed that Vox’s proposals are those of the citizens, has explained that Their proposals represent 30 million euros of impact on the budget and a tax saving of 9.3 million euros for example, the reduction in capital gains and in the garbage rate.

The measures proposed by Vox to support these municipal accounts have focused on the tax reductionsupport for families, more security, investments in neighborhoods, attention to industrial estates, promoting mobility, tourism and business promotion of Zaragoza and support for SMEs and the self-employed, especially those affected by works, among others. actions.

Furthermore, it has focused on the support for pregnant women and that Zaragoza is a life-promoting citywhich implies support for entities that support pregnant women who have no alternative other than social aid to continue with their pregnancy.

It has also requested the extension of the tram’s night schedule, especially on weekends, for which a pilot test is already being carried out to be able to analyze the data and make decisions, as well as a better connection with the Royo Villanova and the Arcosur area. .

The security has been another of the decisive axes for Vox to support the accounts in the face of the increase in crime, especially in certain districts such as the Historic Center and Las Delicias, as well as the social policies because “social assistance is not the property of the left. When the right has governed, poverty has decreased,” he concluded.