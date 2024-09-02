Parral.- The State Coordination of Civil Protection (CEPC) reported that, based on the report from the network of meteorological stations of the Central Board of Water and Sanitation, the municipality of Valle de Zaragoza was the one that had the greatest rainfall during the last 24 hours, with 45.6 millimeters (mm).

In Manuel Benavides 41.4 mm fell, in Ocampo 25.2, San Francisco del Oro 25, Aquiles Serdan 24.6, Santa Isabel 23.2, Nuevo Casas Grandes 22.6, Cusihuiriachi 20.6, Carichi 20, Coyame 19.6, San Juanito 18.6, Camargo 17.6, San Francisco de Conchos 17.4, Moris 16.4, Temosachic 15.8, Guachochi 15.4, Santa Barbara 14.

Cuauhtémoc recorded 13.4, Nonoava 12.4, Riva Palacio 11.4, Rosario 9.8, Ojinaga 8.8, Buenaventura (Flores Magón) 8.2, Bocoyna (Creel) 7.9, Chihuahua (Majalca) 7.6, Balleza (El Vergel) 7.2, El Tule 6.6, Allende 6 and Casas Grandes 4.2.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rain is expected in Guadalupe y Calvo on Monday, September 2, and scattered to moderate rain with occasional showers is expected in the rest of the state.

On Tuesday, rainfall will be scattered to moderate with intervals of showers, mainly in Guadalupe y Calvo, Morelos and Balleza, and isolated to scattered showers for the rest of the state.

Regarding the incidents that occurred last weekend, municipal Civil Protection units reported damage to highway sections in Namiquipa and Juárez.

Given the forecast of rain for the next few hours, the CEPC asks the population to take precautions and remain alert to the preventive warnings issued by the authorities.

Citizens are requested not to attempt to cross or travel by vehicle or on foot through areas at risk of sudden flooding, such as streams or canals, or dams, reservoirs or any body of water, in order to avoid accidents.