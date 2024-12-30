He second-hand housing price continues to grow in Saragossa. In 2024, it has experienced a 6.8% risegoing from 1,885 euros last year to 2,013 current euros.

It is a price that varies depending on the area in which the home is located. The highest price is found in the La Romared areaa, where the average price of a second-hand apartment is at 2,755 euros per square meter.

Secondly, there is The Bozada with a total of 2,753 euros per square meter, while the third position is for Casablancawith 2,697 euros, and the fourth position is for the area of Center of Zaragoza in which the square meter of an apartment costs 2,645 euros.

Next is the neighborhood of Acturwhere the price of second-hand housing amounts to 2,398 euros per square meter. They are not the only areas that exceed 2,000 euros per square meter.

Also found in this group of more expensive areas of the capital of Zaragoza is the area of The Magdalenewith 2,318 euros per square meter; Lookgoodwith 2,295 euros per square meter; he Jesus neighborhoodwith 2,277 euros per square meter; nightingales with 2,264 euros per square meter; University with 2,215 euros per square meter; Garden City with 2,123 euros per square meter, and Saint Elizabeth with 2,104 euros per square meter.

The rest of the neighborhoods and areas of Zaragoza all register a price of less than 2,000 euros per square meter. Near this limit is the Historic Center with 1,988 euros per square meter, followed by the area The Portillo with 1,970 euros per square meter, and Valdefierrowith 1,941 euros per square meter.

In this band, although slightly below are the areas of Vadorreywith 1,957 euros per square meter, as well as Saint Joseph with 1,905 euros per square meter.

Lowest and most economical prices are found at Rome Parkwhere the price per square meter in a second-hand home is 1,842 euros, as well as The Sources with 1,817 euros per square meter.

Around 1,700 euros per square meter, there are several areas in the capital of Zaragoza. It is the case of The Jota with 1,795 euros per square meter, as well as Valdespartera with 1,779 euros per square meter; Rosales del Canal with 1,765 euros per square meter; Delicacies with 1,717 euros per square meter; the area of Suburban with 1,706 euros per square meter and picarral with 1,794 euros per square meter.

The list closes with the most economical areas among which are Arcosur which, with 1,687 euros per square meter, marks a distance from the lowest prices in Zaragoza, which are located in Torrerowith 1,657 euros per square meter, Oliver with 1,325 euros per square meter and, finally, Saint Paulwith 1,102 euros per square meter, according to data from Aportalia, a group that brings together 17 Aragonese real estate agencies and concentrates 10% of the city’s market share.

And what do you tend to buy? The data from this study indicate that, mainly, Second-hand apartments built in the 60s and 70s have been purchased in the city center, as well as in San José or Las Delicias. In other areas such as Valdespartera, Arcosur or other younger neighborhoods, homes built after 2000 have been the protagonists.

In general, floors with a useful area of ​​76 square meters with between two and three bedrooms and, preferably with exterior orientation.