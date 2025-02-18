The works of the perimeter channel of relief have already begun in the Death ravine In Zaragoza. Specifically, the project tendered by the City of Zaragoza to the company Arids and excavations Carmelo Loberaincludes performances at the back of the CEIP María Zambrano and the Local Police Barracks in the Venice Parque neighborhood.

The objective of these works, budgeted at just over one million euros, is Improve the level of security against exceptional storm episodes. The forecast is that all the works, whose beginning has been delayed by the administrative procedures and the supervision requested of the Supervisory Agency of the Basin, are finished at the beginning of next June.

The channel will be two meters deep and 24 meters wide, in addition to exceeding 300 meters in length. The starting point is the mouth of the ravine of death. “In that same area, the mouth of the collector (Municipal pipe that receives rainwater and sends it to the WWTP for treatment) for a lar “The Minister of Urbanism and Infrastructure, Víctor Serrano, explained during the visit to the works.

In addition, in the previous area, that is, the mouth (the meters before the arrival of the ravine to the perimeter channel), the actions will focus on duplicating the lower width to 36 meters. For its part, in the connection zone between the ravine and the channel, the slope of the road will be recessed along about 150 meters.

From this part, All water that does not enter the collector, in moments of large exceptional storms, will be derived from the new infrastructure of the perimeter channel to the Z-30, which is the natural evacuation line. In this way, its direct effect will be avoided on the neighborhood of Parque Venice, specifically, El Colegio, Local Police Peace Headquarters and Avenues of the Local Police and Tiziano.

This project has a design in which the perimeter channel starts next to the collector and runs parallel to the school protection wall and the police barracks to the z? 30. However, in the final stretch, it will end in a damping work formed by a stepped landfill, which connects with another existing 1,800 mm diameter collector, in the 90 -grade turn arch, which will be replaced.

This damping work, before reaching the Z-30, consists of a staggered concrete display of 4 jumps and a width of 24 meters. In addition, the three upper steps generate a buffer bowl, while the lower step saves 1.55 meters high.

This staggering allows Dissipate water energy, in addition to collecting growing flows and evacuating them laterally to a cargo camera, which connects with the collectors and the municipal network.

The project also includes roughing bars in the lower landfill and in the cargo chamber, as well as the enclosure, which will be as similar as possible to the current of the Local Police. To all this work will be added connections and a pedestrian catwalk on channelapart from integrating to the extent possible with the environment to minimize the impact.

At the moment, the works have begun at the location and marking tasks of the underground lines of services, as well as the perimeter fence of the work and the clearing of the roads and their surroundings.

The work will be the withdrawal of about 300 copies of pines and shrubs, which is already being compensated with a new plantation in the area with almost 900 trees and plants. “In fact, the Green Infrastructure Service of the Environment and Mobility Area has already started last week the planting of new specimens in an area near the cemetery, next to the third belt, with forest plant and where irrigation will be included,” he said The counselor.

Other actions

In addition to these works, also in 2025 the works collected in the Collaboration Agreement with the Aragon Government to promote new measures to minimize flood risk caused by the overflow of the ravine of death.

In this context, the departure of 1.5 million of euros to support the construction of the perimeter channel and elaboration of the projects, the work management and the execution of three other new measures that will reduce the impact of water in extraordinary stormy episodes on the Z-30. It is, specifically, two rolling dikes and a storm tank.

In this way, there will be a rolling dike upstream of the Barranco Park, with a cost of 431,970 euros, while the other lamination dike in the Barranco del Camino de Arráez will have a budget of 129,591 euros. Storm deposits will also be created in the football fields next to the Torrero Cemetery, for 705,551 euros.

In total, both the perimeter channel and the three new actions in the surroundings of the ravine total about 2.5 euros of investment, which will be assumed by the City of Zaragoza and the Government of Aragon.