Saragossa: The bulky defeat against Girona does not cloud a spectacular five-game unbeaten streak, with three consecutive victories, who has pulled the team out of the pit. Vigaray, French, Eguaras, Bermejo and Álex Alegría will be some of the players who will enter to refresh Zaragoza. El Toro Fernández is out due to a contusion to his right ankle. JIM knows the importance of rotations to get to the final leg with enough legs.

As to follow: Narváez. The Colombian, Zaragoza’s top scorer, it is the most dangerous weapon in attack.