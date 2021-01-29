Ponferradina

Bolo’s painting has great value. They have adapted perfectly to LaLiga Smartbank, and although they suffered last season, in this they are already touching the playoff positions. The previous day they beat Malaga at home and today they hope to do the same in Zaragoza. The Bercianos add an avalanche of losses in defense, and Bolo will have to juggle.

As to follow: Curro. It is being a mainstay in this campaign. It appears from behind and surprises the rival rear. Today will also have prominence.