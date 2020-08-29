Real Zaragoza is negotiating with Shinji Kagawa the termination of his contract, which ends on June 30, 2021. His two good performances in the playoff promotion do not hide their low performance throughout last season, well below the expectations created, to which must be added their high profile, around 450,000 euros and practically unaffordable for the Aragonese club, which has made the decision that the best option is to open the door to the Japanese midfielder, who has several offers from abroad.

Kagawa, 31, arrived at Real Zaragoza last summer with his release letter under his arm after leaving Borussia Dortmund, a move that attracted attention even internationally. In this way, the Japanese footballer fulfilled his dream of playing in Spanish football and on August 13 he was presented at La Romareda before more than 5,000 fans in an event for which some seventy journalists from 35 different media were accredited, twelve of them Japanese.

After a promising start to the season, with his first goal scorer on matchday two against Ponferradina, Kagawa was low against Málaga on matchday 9 and from then on he was never the same again. He did have a small rebound in his performance in the first games after the break and was one of the best in the two games of the playoff against Elche, but in general his level of play has been below expectations, playing a total of 1,906 minutes spread over 33 games in which he has scored four goals.