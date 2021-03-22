There is no victory without suffering at Real Zaragoza, which again wasted a penalty, another one, in a series of failures from eleven meters that already reaches the limits of calamity. An early goal from the French central Peybernes ended up deciding a match in which Mirandés was superior for many minutes, but whose final result allows the Aragonese team to breathe again and move three points away from the border of relegation. This time La Romareda was not a talisman for Mirandés, but the fortunate fortress in which Zaragoza is cementing its agonizing career for permanence.

The French Peybernes, one of the three winter reinforcements, was the substitute for the sanctioned French in the axis of the rear, in the only novelty in the eleven of Juan Ignacio Martínez’s team, while José Alberto recovered Víctor Gómez for the right side, after not being able to line him up against Espanyol due to the fear clause.

The Zaragoza, demanded to the maximum by the classification, came out like a rocket and obtained an immediate prize, after a very clear action failed by Zapater and two consecutive corners. In the second corner, Bermejo put a very close center and Peybernes finished him off with the same stomach before the defensive inattention of Mirandés. Once again, a goal from a set piece by a Zaragoza center-back five days later, a luck that the Aragonese team has improved a lot since the arrival of JIM.

The goal woke up Mirandés, who were growing with the ball at the same speed that Zaragoza was entrenched in front of their area, unable to take over the situation or take advantage of their advantage. The double lateral did not work for JIM in the first half, because Chavarría was out of place, and that way the Burgos team found a way of penetration, which was able to tie in a crossed shot by Iván Martín that deflected Cristian Álvarez to one hand and in a Víctor Gómez’s right cross from outside the area. In spite of everything, Zapater could have closed the duel after half an hour in an isolated counterattack that they cooked between Eguaras and Vigaray, but the captain was done again at night within the area. Eguaras would also enjoy a good chance at the end of the intermission, but he found the answer from Lizoain.

The Mirandés intensified their dominance at the end of the break against a Zaragoza surpassed from beginning to end in the center of the field and who trusted everything to a lucky counter. JIM played with fire and it took him a long time to admit Francho for an exhausted Zapater, who had the twenty-five minutes he played in the second half left over. Francho gave Zaragoza oxygen and presence, which with a quarter of an hour from the end was able to close the game with a penalty at the request of the VAR, by the hand of Víctor Gómez with a shot from Chavarría, which Álex Alegría crashed on the crossbar. The truth is that Zaragoza with penalties is truly pitiful. And it is that he has failed no less than 15 maximum penalties in the last four championships in the Second Division. As if to believe that someone has cast an evil eye on him.

JIM also made a late decision for Iván Azón and Sanabria, whose energy and courage the Aragonese team is missing and seems key in this final stretch of the season, where he still has to win five more games.